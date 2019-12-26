INSCAPE (TSE:INQ) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.99

INSCAPE Co. (TSE:INQ) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.77. INSCAPE shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 4,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.29.

INSCAPE (TSE:INQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.32 million for the quarter.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, The Office Furniture and The Inscape Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, seating solutions, and West Elm Workspace products.

