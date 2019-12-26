Insider Buying: Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Insider Purchases £148.95 in Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Rod Paris acquired 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £148.95 ($195.94).

Rod Paris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Rod Paris bought 48 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($197.00).

LON:SLA opened at GBX 336.90 ($4.43) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 315.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 288.48. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 327.10 ($4.30).

A number of analysts have commented on SLA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price (up previously from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 316.36 ($4.16).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

