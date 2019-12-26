Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.55

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.55 and last traded at $70.52, with a volume of 4818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 3,800 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $208,361.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $285,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

