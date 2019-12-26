INT Chain Price Tops $0.0169 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. INT Chain has a market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $992,131.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, OKEx Korea, Ethfinex and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.87 or 0.06144105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OKEx Korea, Ethfinex, Allcoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

