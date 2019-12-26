International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Shares of International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.45. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 4,026 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

International Stem Cell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISCO)

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

