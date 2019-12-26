Intu Properties’ (INTU) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INTU. Deutsche Bank lowered Intu Properties to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 27 ($0.36) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 45.23 ($0.59).

Get Intu Properties alerts:

INTU opened at GBX 32.87 ($0.43) on Monday. Intu Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 30.20 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $445.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.59.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.