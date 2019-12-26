Invictus Hyperion Fund Hits Market Cap of $4.89 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $6,385.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00182724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.01232924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025827 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119196 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,643,857 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

