Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.61. Itron posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.63 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

ITRI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $83.67. 48,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,097. Itron has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CEO Philip Mezey sold 31,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $2,287,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,708.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,040. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,079,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,468,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Itron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Itron by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

