JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target to GBX 600

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered BAE Systems to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 613 ($8.06) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 576 ($7.58) price objective (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 616 ($8.10).

LON BA opened at GBX 578.80 ($7.61) on Monday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 590.80 ($7.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 571.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 542.95.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

