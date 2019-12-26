K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) Senior Officer Sells C$43,555.68 in Stock

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$43,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$300,087.36.

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$41.99 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen Inc has a 1-year low of C$32.00 and a 1-year high of C$42.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $441.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.60 million. Research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$50.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

