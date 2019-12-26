Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 983,986 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 391,353 shares.The stock last traded at $81.41 and had previously closed at $75.69.

KRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Healy acquired 156,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

