Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.17

Komatsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and traded as low as $23.88. Komatsu shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 58,575 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Komatsu alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.