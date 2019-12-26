Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Reaches $63.96 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $63.96 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00007478 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Cryptopia, BarterDEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00380636 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00070535 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00092097 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000461 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,544,411 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Crex24, HitBTC, BarterDEX, Binance, Bitbns and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

