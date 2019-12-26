Kuai Token (KT) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001920 BTC on exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,820,138 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

