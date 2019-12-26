LHT Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,245.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $4,245.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00001017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 3,116.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00031223 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003875 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000180 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

