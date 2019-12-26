Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Given $5.25 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $5.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Limbach an industry rank of 237 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Limbach to $5.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $23.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.52. Limbach has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

In other Limbach news, CEO Charles A. Bacon III acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,293.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Mcnally acquired 25,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $71,629.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,690.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Limbach by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 736.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 126,399 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the second quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

