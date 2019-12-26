Litecoin Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.62 billion and $2.83 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.11 or 0.00561473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Buda, Upbit and Kuna. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009002 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000491 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,720,107 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

