Lition One Day Trading Volume Hits $113,568.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Lition has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Dcoin, IDEX and Bilaxy. Lition has a total market capitalization of $512,563.00 and approximately $113,568.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

