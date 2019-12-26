Lympo (LYM) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.12 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, Lympo has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Lympo token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, HADAX, IDEX and Allbit. Lympo has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $13,441.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.01230420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00118897 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Ethfinex, Gate.io, IDEX, HADAX, Kucoin, Fatbtc and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

