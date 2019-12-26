Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on January 15th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a dividend on Monday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 98.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,534. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $44.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. National Securities started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

