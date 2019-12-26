Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.85. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 16 shares traded.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

