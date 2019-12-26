Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America set a $102.00 price target on Match Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Match Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $80.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.60. Match Group has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,207,000 after buying an additional 425,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,829,000 after buying an additional 665,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Match Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,899,000 after buying an additional 233,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its position in Match Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,156,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,633,000 after acquiring an additional 115,316 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

