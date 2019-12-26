Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.63

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 512916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. CIBC raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.28.

The company has a market cap of $841.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 63,873 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

