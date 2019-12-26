Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $545.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will post $545.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $544.85 million to $545.60 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $576.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,279 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,068,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,537,000 after buying an additional 198,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 183.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,048,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,870,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,513,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,350. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

