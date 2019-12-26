Mayfield Childcare (ASX:MFD) Shares Up 0.5%

Mayfield Childcare Ltd (ASX:MFD)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.99 ($0.70) and last traded at A$0.99 ($0.70), approximately 5,277 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.98 ($0.70).

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Mayfield Childcare Company Profile (ASX:MFD)

Mayfield Childcare Limited owns and operates childcare centers in Victoria, Australia. The company owns 20 long day childcare centers. Mayfield Childcare Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Malvern, Australia.

