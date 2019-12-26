Melon (MLN) Reaches Market Cap of $3.35 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $951.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Melon token can now be purchased for approximately $2.68 or 0.00036886 BTC on major exchanges including Kraken, Bitsane, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Melon Profile

Melon launched on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, Bittrex, Kraken, Bitsane and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

