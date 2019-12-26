Miles George Buys 100,000 Shares of Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) Stock

Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) insider Miles George acquired 100,000 shares of Spark Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of A$215,500.00 ($152,836.88).

Shares of ASX:SKI opened at A$2.12 ($1.50) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75. Spark Infrastructure Group has a 12-month low of A$2.00 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78.

Spark Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. Spark Infrastructure Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

