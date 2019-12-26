MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.29 Million

Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) to post $35.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.72 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $35.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $143.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $146.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $155.00 million, with estimates ranging from $154.54 million to $155.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,738. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $284.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Boston Partners grew its position in MiX Telematics by 26.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 114.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 44,474 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

