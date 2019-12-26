Molecular Data (MKD) Announces December 30th IPO

Molecular Data (MKD) plans to raise $69 million in an initial public offering on the week of December 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 11,500,000 shares at a price of $5.00-$7.00 per share.

In the last year, Molecular Data generated $1.7 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $42.8 million. The company has a market-cap of $1.3 billion.

AMTD, Fosun Hani and Boustead Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Tiger Brokers and Guotai Junan International were co-managers.

Molecular Data provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, connecting participants along the chemical value chain through our integrated solutions. According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, we are the largest chemical e-commerce platform in China in terms of GMV in 2017 and 2018. Built upon our core knowledge engine and supported by our artificial intelligence (AI) engine and software-as-a-service (SaaS) suite, we offer e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, and warehousing and logistics solutions to all participants across the chemical value chain. “.

Molecular Data was founded in 2016 and has 505 employees. The company is located at 5/F, Building 12, 1001 North Qinzhou Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai 201109, People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 21-5436-5166 or on the web at http://www.molbase.com.

