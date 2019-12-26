Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.95

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.95 and traded as high as $4.98. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 1,529 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $65.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.78.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NM. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 134,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 40,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 49.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 194,751 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 379,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 83,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

