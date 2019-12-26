Neblio (NEBL) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.07 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $40,607.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00005511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00022063 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008505 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,867,347 coins and its circulating supply is 15,237,364 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.