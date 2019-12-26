NEO Price Reaches $8.71 on Major Exchanges (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, NEO has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. NEO has a market capitalization of $614.36 million and approximately $383.69 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEO coin can now be bought for about $8.71 or 0.00119485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinEx, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00181083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.01197035 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000599 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NEO Coin Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NEO is neo.org . NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

NEO Coin Trading

NEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Coinsuper, Allcoin, COSS, Liquid, Upbit, BigONE, Livecoin, Gate.io, Bitinka, Tidebit, HitBTC, Bibox, Ovis, Bitfinex, DragonEX, OKEx, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Kucoin, Exrates, Cryptopia, Coinnest, CoinBene, OTCBTC, BCEX, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, BitForex, CoinEx, LBank, BitMart, Koinex, TDAX, Binance, Huobi, Cobinhood and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.