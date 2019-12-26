Neutral News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Visa (NYSE:V) Share Price

News articles about Visa (NYSE:V) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a media sentiment score of 0.47 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.16. The company has a market capitalization of $368.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $188.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,281,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

