NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 24,901,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,577% from the previous session’s volume of 532,415 shares.The stock last traded at $3.13 and had previously closed at $2.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get NewLink Genetics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 6,423.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NewLink Genetics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,927,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 205,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NewLink Genetics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 330,510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NewLink Genetics by 35.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in NewLink Genetics by 32.9% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 326,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK)

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for NewLink Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLink Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.