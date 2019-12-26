Next Science (ASX:NXS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$1.94 ($1.37) and last traded at A$1.85 ($1.31), 144,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.85 ($1.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 15.01. The stock has a market cap of $330.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.11.

Next Science Company Profile (ASX:NXS)

Next Science Limited, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-toxic technology products with efficacy in eradicating biofilm based and free-floating bacteria. The company develops its products using its Xbio Technology platform. It offers SurgX, an innovative surgical gel designed to reduce superficial surgical site infections and protect wound tissue to facilitate natural healing; and Bactisure, a surgical lavage that is used to remove debris, including microorganisms from wounds.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Next Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.