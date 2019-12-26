Nexus (NXS) Achieves Market Cap of $11.62 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002465 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and $42,603.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexus has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

