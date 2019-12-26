Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77 to $1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of +0.0% yr/yr to +1.5% yr/yr to $6.515-$6.612 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.48 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a positive return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

