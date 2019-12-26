Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Noble Energy reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Noble Energy.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1,027.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Noble Energy by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NBL stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,939. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noble Energy (NBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.