NOIA Network (NOIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $506,633.00

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $506,633.00 and approximately $29,803.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,804,878 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

