Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NMR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. 1,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nomura has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Nomura’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 30.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 40.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

