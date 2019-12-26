Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. Noodles & Co reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Noodles & Co’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

NDLS has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Co by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 739,526 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 44.7% in the second quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,519,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 792,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market cap of $239.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.04.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

