Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.07.

Northern Trust stock opened at $106.71 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,936,883.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,481 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in Northern Trust by 21.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,091,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 73,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

