NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.80

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

