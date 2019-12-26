Nuran Wireless (CNSX:NUR) Shares Up 11.1%

Nuran Wireless Inc (CNSX:NUR) shot up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 134,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 174,575% from the average session volume of 77 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

About Nuran Wireless (CNSX:NUR)

NuRAN Wireless Inc, through its subsidiary, Nutaq Innovation Inc, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of digital electronic circuits and wireless telecommunication products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides various specialized systems for indoor coverage, rural connectivity in emerging markets, connectivity to offshore platforms and ships, private mobile networks, or custom solutions for specific markets, such as Internet of Thing, public safety, emergency, or crisis communications.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuran Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuran Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.