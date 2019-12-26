Nxt Trading Down 2.3% This Week (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022065 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008505 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nxt is nxt.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Poloniex, CoinEgg, C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.