Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Up 11.1%

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) shares shot up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.40, 215,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 94,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 12,217.59% and a negative return on equity of 174.16%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $55,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

