Origin Sport Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.39 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013932 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.