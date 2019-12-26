Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,153.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, CoinBene and Mercatox. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $568,661.00 and approximately $1,153.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.01218290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Coinbe, Bibox, Livecoin, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

