Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd (TSE:OXC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.23. Oryx Petroleum shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 7,600 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $121.55 million and a PE ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Get Oryx Petroleum alerts:

Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$47.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in West Africa and the Middle East. It has interests in the Hawler license area located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; the AGC Central license located in Senegal and Guinea Bissau; and the Haute Mer B license in Congo.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Oryx Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oryx Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.