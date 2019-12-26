Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OR. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC lowered Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

NYSE OR traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 866,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,305. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of -0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.